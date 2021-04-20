Upshur County grand jury indicts teen accused in shooting deaths

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Nichlous Cole Williams, 19, of East Mountain was indicted by an Upshur County grand jury for capital murder related to the shooting deaths of two East Mountain residents.
The bodies of Leonard Faris Gibson, 66 years of age, of East Mountain and Denene Suzanne Mosley, 53 years of age, of East Mountain were found in the 100 block of Posey Road, on Feb. 7.
WIlliams and the victims knew each other, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED:
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.