Tyler man gets 3 years for throwing child

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man convicted of beating and throwing a child will go to prison as part of a plea deal.
Jonathan Wade Fargey, 29, of Tyler, accepted the plea agreement, giving him three years in prison, Monday in Judge Kerry L. Russell’s court.
Fargey was arrested in October 2020 after police were dispatched to a Tyler hospital on Sunday when it was reported a child had been assaulted.
Police spoke to a witness, who said Fargey called her and said, “I’m freaking out, I think I just broke [redacted] nose... I just beat the [expletive] out of him. I picked up and held [redacted] by his throat and hucked him into our bedroom.”
According to the arrest affidavit, police saw contusions near the boy’s eyes, face, throat, neck and right elbow. A doctor said the boy’s trauma to his face and neck was consistent with being choked and strangled.
Police then went to Fargey’s apartment and detained him. After he was read his Miranda warning, Fargey admitted to slapping the boy and that he force used was not out of discipline, but out of anger, according to the affidavit. He also said the amount of strength he used was inappropriate and an overreaction.
