Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Tomorrow afternoon we’ll only see highs in the mid 60s, but back in the 70s by Thursday. After this cold front has moved through, our eyes will be on Friday as there is a possibility for severe weather. We will be watching Friday closely and bring you updates as we get more information and a better idea of what to expect. For now, focus on the cold temperatures overnight, this is not a 4 Ps night, but you may want to bring the plants inside or cover them because there could be some frost in the morning.