Texas Workforce Commission sees increase in unemployment insurance fraud

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Workforce Commission is seeing an increase in unemployment insurance fraud. In Tyler, three long-time employees with the East Texas Crisis Center have experienced it in the last few months. This evening we’ll hear more from those affected and here is some information on their situation.
In a release put out last week, TWC said unemployment insurance fraud creates waste and impacts the employer-supported fund TWC uses to pay unemployment benefits to the claimants who need them.
In each case of unemployment fraud at the East Texas Crisis Center their employees did not receive notice at their home addresses. They said usually notice of an unemployment insurance claim would have been mailed to the person who perpetrated the fraud. In each case, they learned of the fraud when ETCC received the notice to their address.
It took time but ETCC was able to work with those impacted and respond to TWC to dispute each case of fraud. ETCC says it is up to the individual employee to notify all Credit Bureaus when fraud occurs to keep their bases covered against other potential identity fraud situations.
For more information about from the Texas Workforce Commission you can visit, https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/TXWC/bulletins/2cc70bb
