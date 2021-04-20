Red Dirt Rivalry, HODGETOWN’S first collegiate baseball game, features Texas Tech and Oklahoma

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Downtown Amarillo is going to be loud on Tuesday, April 20 when HODGETOWN hosts it’s first ever college baseball game. The MiLB Sod Poodles’ stadium will open the field to the No. 5 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders and Oklahoma Sooners for the Red Dirt Rivalry. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m., but fans can enter the gates starting at 4:40 p.m. for the Red Raiders batting practice.
HODGETOWN is ready to host it’s first ever college baseball game on the diamond, and it’s going to be a Red Dirt Rivalry between the number 5 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders and Oklahoma Sooners.
“We’ve been wanting to have this game since, I remember walking Kirby Hocutt the athletic director through HODGETOWN in 2018 when we were building the place,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “Talking then how we both wanted to have Tech to be able come. This is their home territory.”
The last time the Red Raiders played in Amarillo was back 1979 against the Gold Sox. Texas Tech currently holds an impressive 26-8 record, and they’ll look to add to that in their first game against O-U since 2019.
“Having those two teams go at it and such high talent. You’re talking about some of the top Division 1 college baseball talent in the country out here at HODGETOWN on the 20th,” said Ensor.
Expect temperatures to be cold, so fans are allowed to bring in blankets. COVID-19 protocols must also be followed for this NCAA non-conference game.
“We’re still going to have social distancing. We’re still going to have masks as you come in the ballpark and as you’re walking around, said Ensor. “Once you get to your seat for this particular event you can take your mask off.”
Ensor shared his prediction for the Red Dirt Rivalry.
“Amarillo, a lot of Tech fans here. I’m going to go for Tech and predict a great game. I’m going to predict a really good offensive game, but I’m going to go 8-5 Tech.”
This game sold out fast, so fans who did not get tickets can watch the game on ESPNU’s nationally televised broadcast.
“We couldn’t be more proud to have ESPNU here to show what Amarillo is all about and show what HODGETOWN has to offer,” said Ensor.
Tuesday’s midweek matchup is the first of four games against the Sooners (19-17; 4-8) on the regular-season schedule as the two clubs will play a three-game Big 12 series May 14-16 in Norman.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.