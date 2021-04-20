Pedestrian killed crossing Troup Highway

By Carrie Provinsal | April 20, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 8:51 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man crossing Troup Highway on foot was struck by a car and later died from his injuries.

Tuesday at 7 a.m., Tyler police responded to the 3300 block of Troup Hwy on a report of a pedestrian fatality.

An investigation of the scene indicated that Timothy Nickelbur, a 30-year-old man from Tyler, was walking westbound crossing Troup Highway at an area not marked as a crosswalk and was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Nickelbur was transported by EMS to UT Health on Beckham but died as a result of his injuries.

This case is under investigation.

