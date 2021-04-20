Overnight Weather At Your Fingertps

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Freeze Warnings for Hunt, Delta, Rains, Hopkins, Franklin, Titus, Morris, Camp, and Cass Counties until 9 AM Wednesday AM. A very cold start to our Wednesday is likely with near record low temperatures expected and a frosty start to our day. Please bring in any plants or cover them as this frost will likely be widespread. Winds will settle a bit overnight tonight, however with lows expected to be in the lower to upper 30s, Wind Chills may be below freezing for a few hours. Make sure you and the kids are ready for a cold start to our day. We will be fairly cool during the day as well as highs reach the middle 60s. The next weather maker is slated to occur on Friday as a strong cold front moves through very late on Friday/early Saturday morning. Not much cool air with this front, but isolated strong to severe storms are possible, especially during the afternoon/evening on Friday. The Disruptive Weather Outlook remains at HIGH for Friday, and the Storm Prediction Center has placed much of East Texas under a 15% chance for strong/severe storms. Once the rain moves out on Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend looks nice, as does Monday. Clouds begin to roll in on Tuesday with a slight chance for showers late in the day. Please stay tuned for further updates for Friday.