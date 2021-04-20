Missing person’s body found in woods near Hwy 79 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found off Hwy 79 South on Tuesday.
According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, a search had been ongoing for over a week for a missing person, to no avail. The sheriff requested the assistance of cadaver dogs from the Beto Unit to help locate the person today. They found the body in the woods about 100 yards off the highway, Valdez said.
The body was badly decomposed. A forensic examiner said that the person had likely been in that spot for 10 to 12 days.
After an autopsy in Tyler confirms the identity, Valdez said the family will be notified.
“We are 99% sure of the person’s identity, but we want to be completely certain by waiting for the autopsy report,” he said.
