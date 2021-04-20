Longview building inspection division home to two world-recognized employees

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview’s Building Inspection Division employees two “master code professionals.”
According to the International Code Council, that is the highest recognition in the building industry and there’s only a few more than 800 “master code professionals” in the entire world.
Terri Russell and Dennis Willams both work for the city of Longview and they both have that credential. This credential requires them to have a vast knowledge of different codes that are required to safely build a building.
“I feel like I am in an elite group of code professionals. I wanted to basically take my profession to another level,” said Russell.
According to the Longview Development Services Department, their skillset has a big hand in making new buildings that are built in Longview both safe and code complaint.
