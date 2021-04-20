Lamesa to host annual Chicken Fried Steak Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lamesa, home of the original chicken fried steak, will host its 11th annual Chicken Fried Steak Festival starting Thursday, April 22.
The festival will be held at Forrest Park 900 South 9th Street and run until Sunday, April 25.
Visit the City of Lamesa’s Facebook page for a full list of events and information on how to sign-up.
The schedule of events are as follows:
Thursday, April 22
7:30 p.m. CFSF Parade (everyone welcome)
*Parade entries line up at Forrest Park starting at 7:00 p.m.
Perkins the Mascot will be out at the parade
Friday, April 23
10:00 a.m. - Vendors may begin setting up.
5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Chicken Fried steak dinner (with Morgan Retherford performing.) *Catered by Follow the Smoke Barbecue*
5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. - Perkins the festival Mascot arrives
7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - The Spur 327 band takes stage.
9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.- Caleb Young Band takes stage.
Saturday, April 24
8:00 a.m. - Festival begins for the day.
9:00 a.m. - Perkins the Festival Mascot arrives!!
9:00 a.m. - 5k run -benefiting Lamesa adoptable pets
9:15 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Kisa Stevens tumbling.
10:00 a.m. - CO-ED Volleyball & Kickball tournaments
10:00 a.m. - Carnival games begin.
10:00 a.m. - Chicken Fried steak cook-off contest begins/Pet Costume Contest begins.
10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. -First Baptist Church Youth
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. -Car show sponsored by West Texas Outlaws Car Club!
10:30 a.m. - Children’s story time.
11:00 a.m. - Mister and Miss Chicken Fry Pageant.
11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Kisa Stevens tumbling
12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. - Ms Sully’s Dance.
1:00 p.m. - Quarter Board Games Begin
1:30 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. - Samuel Banuelos III Music Students performs
2:30 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. - Ms. Sully’s Dance.
4:15 p.m. - Winners of contest announced on stage.
4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - FlippinOut Trampolines.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. - Jake Gonzales (DJ)
6:00 p.m. - Car Show awards.
6:45 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. - Bidi Bidi Banda takes stage.
9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. - Erick Y SU Grupo Massore takes stage.
11:30 p.m. to Midnight - Fireworks
Sunday, April 25
9:00 a.m.- Festival Begins
10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Praise and Worship Service with Cornerstone Church – WITH PASTOR DANIEL REESE and JOE & THE PRAISE TEAM.
12:30 p.m. - End of 2021 Festival
