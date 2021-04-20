Kilgore Police partner with area churches to establish relationship with the community

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) -The Kilgore Police Department and several churches in Kilgore have started a partnership together.
The alliance is called CAPA or Clergy and Police Alliance and the goal is to strengthen the relationship between the police and the community of Kilgore by helping them understand police tactics and learn more about the department. The group meets quarterly and works to establish mutual trust between the community of church goers and the police.
“Having that relationship really just helps that out it speeds the process, we can work with one another they can bring up issues that they see within the community and we can work on those and that’s just part of community policing 101,” said Todd Hunter the Kilgore Chief of Police.
Clergy members apart of this alliance also participate in training that help them detect hate crimes, sex crimes family violence, among other things. With that training, clergy members also assist Kilgore police if needed at tragic scenes whether it be a car accident or fire.
