Gregg County Clerks Office closed after water leak

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Greg County Clerks Office is closed today after water poured through the ceiling as a result of a faulty valve.
The County Court at Law in the floor above is undergoing a remodel and when a water valve was shut off it broke causing a leak. It poured through the ceiling in the clerks microfilm office knocking down ceiling tiles.
Gregg County Clerk Michelle Gilley was in the room when the water came down. She and several other employees were soaked by what she described as a waterfall. They are cleaning up and assessing damage. There are duplicates of the records that are stored off site. The water in the courthouse had to be shut off until the faulty valve can be replaced. No one was injured during the incident.
