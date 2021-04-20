FBI offering reward for information on sabotaged WF communication towers

In the pre-dawn hours of Friday, December 18, 2020, an unknown person or persons seriously damaged two communication towers in Wichita Falls, Texas, by cutting several of the wires that support the structures. One 500-foot-tall tower collapsed to the ground at its location in the 3700 block of Arena Road. The second tower at Seymour Highway did not collapse, but the damage required evacuation of a nearby business. Investigators believe that if the 1,200-foot-tall tower had collapsed on the business or highway, serious bodily injuries and fatalities could have resulted.