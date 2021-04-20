DPS reminds Texans to renew expired drivers licenses

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you have an expired drivers license and you get pulled over, you’ll likely be facing more than just a speeding ticket.
The pandemic waiver for expired drivers licenses in Texas has expired.
“So from now on, you can go on our DPS website like always, get renewed, get a new license, change addresses, there’s a couple of different avenues,” said Sgt. Dan Buesing, Texas DPS public information officer. “Of course our DPS website and also Texas.gov. Go on either website and follow the steps to get a new drivers license, but you have to have an appointment.”
You can get a temporary permit to drive legally if you make an appointment to get your license renewed.
