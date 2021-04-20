Autopsy shows man whose body found near Toll 49 died of hypothermia

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An autopsy performed on the body of a 21-year-old Tyler man that was found on Jan. 12 after he had been missing six days ruled that his main cause of death was hypothermia, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the pathologist said Corbin Stiefer’s other significant condition was that he had Krohn’s disease.
Stiefer’s death has been ruled accidental, Christian said. He added that, as a result, the sheriff’s office will be closing the case.
According to his family, Stiefer was last seen alive at his home in south Tyler on Jan. 6. They said he was heading to a doctor’s appointment when he left home.
Six days later on Tuesday evening, January 12, authorities found his missing red 2014 Mazda on the west side of Tyler, just north of the regional airport. Authorities searched and found Stiefer’s body on Toll 49 in Tyler. He was located about one hundred yards from his vehicle.
Stiefer’s body was found in a drainage ditch, according to Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department.
“My son was a very winsome and intelligent person. He had a beautiful bright smile and a twinkle in his eye. He sang all the time,” Carys Stiefer, Corbin’s mother, said in a previous story.
