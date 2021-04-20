Angelina County commissioner allegedly violated bond by contacting victims

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Court documents allege Angelina County Commissioner violated conditions of his bond by having contact with victims and committing crimes.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire turned himself in to the Angelina County Jail on Monday on a bond surrender. The original charge comes from an August 2019 incident in which a woman and child were assaulted.
According to a motion to revoke bond, Cheshire admitted in a video conference to committing the misdemeanor crimes of criminal trespass on Aug. 14 and assault on Dec. 3. The motion states the victims of the original crime testified Cheshire committed the crimes.
As of Tuesday evening, Cheshire remained in the Angelina County Jail without a bond.
