Angelina Benefit Rodeo starts Wednesday night

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Angelina Benefit Rodeo is back this year and will kick off Wednesday, April 21 at 7 p.m.
“It is hard to describe how we feel,” Rodeo announcer Mike Mathis said. “These guys set at home last year, me included. I lost 23 rodeos last year due to cancelation. These guys had no place. There were so many of them that took a job to survive.”
The rodeo this year will be broadcasted to the Cowboy Channel. Tickets for the rodeo can be pre-purchased at Boot Barn. Tickets range from $9-13. If purchased at the gate the price will be $1 higher.
