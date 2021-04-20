Affidavit claims Polk County detective harassed woman following traffic stop

According to an affidavit released by the office of Polk County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Darrell Longino, a Livingston police officer supplied the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with information regarding the alleged behavior of Det. Austin McCracken. The affidavit states that McCracken, during the course of duties performed for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, issued a speeding ticket to a woman on the evening of March 29. However, shortly after the traffic stop was completed, McCracken allegedly contacted the woman via Facebook Messenger and offered to decrease the severity of the ticket down to a warning before allegedly asking a series of increasingly personal questions, including the woman’s marital status and whether she would be interested in a relationship with him.