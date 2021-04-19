State reports nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported nearly 3,000 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s reports.
The report states 2,335 students tested positive, while 534 staff tested positive for the week ending April 11, for a total of 2,896.
The number is up from the previous week’s report when 1,582 students tested positive, while 497 staff tested positive, the week of April 4.
For the school year there have been 135,382 student cases and 70,522 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:
Longview ISD: No new cases reported
Lufkin ISD: Seven student cases, one staff case
Nacogdoches ISD: 0 student cases, one staff case
Tyler ISD: No new cases reported
