6 injured in Shreveport shooting after multiple men reportedly fired into crowd

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A shooting Sunday night (April 18) in Shreveport left six people injured, police say.
It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue. Police say responding officers found a man there who had been shot multiple times in his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Not long after, SPD got another call that five other people had been taken to a hospital in a private car after being shot. They all sustained non-life-threatening injuries to their lower bodies, police say. They are all expected to make full recoveries.
Police say multiple shell casings were found and numerous witnesses were interviewed. According to witnesses and the victims, the victims were standing in a crowd of people at the Raceway gas station on Hearne Avenue when multiple unknown Black male suspects walked up and started firing into the crowd.
KSLA has obtained surveillance footage from two nearby areas in which dozens of gunshots can be heard ringing out.
The suspects have not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300, or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling 318-673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
