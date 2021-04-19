Non-profit organization dealing with education policy brings three-legged stool tour to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Raise Your Hand Texas was at Longview High School today.
The group is a non-profit foundation that works in policies and advocacy.
Today, they had a three-legged stool that represents funding for public schools. School districts are in the middle of doing their budgets for next year and the stimulus money that they are waiting on plays a part in their fiscal budget.
“Over 17.9 billion dollars has already been allocated from the federal government and we are just waiting for that money to hit these local school districts so that they can make the right decisions with the right amount of information,” said Robert Long III, Regional Director for Raise Your Hand Texas.
“All we need to do is complete the three legs of that stool with the stimulus money that has been assigned to Texas. that part that is earmarked for the public schools,” said Longview ISD superintendent Dr. James Wilcox
Dr. Wilcox also added that the money would be used for pay for teachers who will have training in how to present learning through technology, supplementary learning material along with paying other school employees.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.