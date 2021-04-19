New signs on Tyler square reminding people of loitering ordinance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Those who are familiar with the square in downtown Tyler may have noticed some new signage recently.
The Smith County Commissioners’ Court said they wanted to make people aware of an ordinance that has been in effect since 2010.
“As the county, we are continually trying to improve our interface and communication with the public,” said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. “Updating signage on the square was just another way to do that elating to the use of that space. It’s a friendly reminder of how we can best use that space for the benefit of all the public.”
The new signage says that the T.B. Butler Plaza is closed from 1 to 5 a.m., and the signs can be seen on the east and west sides of the plaza. There is also a no bathing reminder on the fountain.
The no loitering signs also point out that any person caught loitering on the T.B. Butler Plaza Square will be subject to the City of Tyler’s criminal trespass laws and could face a fine and./or jail time.
