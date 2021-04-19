Longview ISD offers COVID-19 vaccines to students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview ISD will administer COVID-19 vaccines to interested students at the Longview High School campus Wednesday.
Longview ISD is partnering with St. Mary’s Church to offer free vaccines to district students, Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox announced Monday.
Dr. Wilcox said families who are interested in signing their students up are encouraged to schedule their appointment at the website: AllAmericanVaccine.com
“These would be offered to Longview ISD students age 16 and up who wish to take the vaccine, free of charge, and totally voluntary,” Wilcox said. “This is also open to the extended families of our students, provided they are over the age of 16-years-old.
