At least 1 person dead after Rusk County plane crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At least one has died after an airplane crashed between Tatum and Easton on County Road 2194 in Rusk County Monday afternoon.
A post on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office page said that the RCSO communications center received a 911 call about the plane crash at about 4:22 p.m. Monday.
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwaye Valdez said the fire at the plane crash was out by the time they arrived at the crash site. He said they set up a perimeter around the crash site until an FAA investigator got there.
Valdez said he didn’t know how many people were in the plane when it crashed, but added that a justice of the peace was called out the scene to do an inquest. He said that indicates at least one person died.
Patrick Dooley, the deputy emergency management coordinator for Rusk County, confirmed that a plane has crashed in Rusk County. He said a pilot took a plane up for a maintenance flight and crashed.
“Several sheriff units, Highway Patrol, and VFD units arrived on scene,” the RSCO Facebook post stated. “The crash site fire was extinguished, and the scene was closed off until FAA crash investigators could arrive.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.