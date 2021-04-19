Hefner bill for armed school security immunity passes prelim vote in House

Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mount Pleasant) authored HB 1788. It concerns immunity from liability of public and private schools and security personnel employed by those schools for certain actions of security personnel. It gives immunity to any school in Texas, as well as the security personnel in the school districts, from damages that occur when “reasonable action (is) taken by the security personnel to maintain the safety of the school campus, including action relating to possession or use of a firearm.”