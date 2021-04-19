East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Partly to Mostly Cloudy sky is expected for the rest of the day today, then we should clear out overnight. Lots of sunshine will greet us on Tuesday morning ahead of a cold front expected to pass through during the afternoon hours. We are not expecting any rain with this front, but some very cold air is expected to move into ETX overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. There is a good chance for frost on Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the middle to upper 30s. This is not expected to be a killing frost, but some tender vegetation may need to be covered or brought inside to play it safe. Lows on Wednesday morning will be very near RECORD LOWS for April 21. Current records are 37/1978 for Tyler, 40/1918 for Longview, and 37/1918 for Lufkin. Stay tuned for further info on that. A strong cold front is expected on Saturday morning and isolated strong to severe storms are possible late on Friday/into early Saturday morning. The western half of East Texas is under a 15% chance for significant severe weather during this time period. The Disruptive Weather Outlook for Friday is currently at HIGH due to this system moving through. Again, please stay tuned for more on Friday/Saturday morning’s weather outlook.