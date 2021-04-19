Emergency personnel responding to plane crash between Tatum, Easton in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An airplane has crashed between Tatum and Easton on County Road 2194 in Rusk County.
Patrick Dooley, the deputy emergency management coordinator for Rusk County, confirmed that a plane has crashed in Rusk County. He said a pilot took a plane up for a maintenance flight and crashed.
A post on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office page said that the RCSO communications center received a 911 call about the plane crash at about 4:22 p.m. Monday.
“Several sheriff units, Highway Patrol, and VFD units arrived on scene,” the RSCO Facebook post stated. “The crash site fire was extinguished, and the scene was closed off until FAA crash investigators could arrive.”
Dooley said a Federal Aviation Administration investigator is en route to the scene.
There is no word of any injuries at this time.
