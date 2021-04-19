East Texans plead guilty to postal crime spree that targeted post offices in Texas, Louisiana

According to information presented in court, between the afternoon of Dec. 23, 2019 and the morning of Dec. 26, 2019, Kennedy burglarized post offices in Price, Texas; Bronson, Texas; Bon Wier, Texas; and Evans, Louisiana. He attempted to burglarize post offices in Newton, Texas, and Singer, Louisiana. At each location he burglarized, Kennedy stole mail, packages, and property belonging to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). At the Price, Texas, and Bronson, Texas, post offices, Kennedy was able to gain access to the safes and steal money as well as USPS money orders. Moore accompanied Kennedy during the Price burglary and the Newton attempted burglary. Later, on Dec. 27, 2019, Kennedy attempted to use a debit card that he stole during the Evans burglary at the Margaritaville Casino in Shreveport, Louisiana.