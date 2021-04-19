DPS lab requests guidance for DNA testing at arraignment for suspect in Starrville church slaying

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During an arraignment hearing for the suspect in the shooting death of a Starrville pastor, the Texas Department of Public Safety lab requested a court listing what the state and the defense want to be DNA tested.
Mytre Deunte Woolen, 21, of Arlington, appeared in Judge Russell’s 7th Judicial District for an arraignment hearing Monday morning.
Woolen pleaded not guilty to his charges during the hearing.
Woolen is currently being held in the Smith County Jail on charges of capital murder, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $3.5 million.
Officials from the DPS lab asked for a court order specifying what the state and the defense attorneys want DNA tested. The prosecutors told the judge they are working with the defense to come up with an agreed-upon list to submit to the court.
Police report Sunday morning Jan. 3, Woolen was hiding out in the bathroom of the Starrville Methodist Church when confronted and held at gunpoint by the church’s pastor Mark McWilliams. After a struggle, Woolen gained control of the gun shooting and killing McWilliams, according to authorities.
Woolen was indicted for capital murder on March 11.
