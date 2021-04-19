Cinnamon doughnut mini-muffins by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These easy-to-make mini muffins will remind you a a baked cinnamon-sugar doughnut in a small, bite-size shape. They are great to pack into lunches or for breakfast on the go.
Ingredients:
- 1 3/4 cups plain flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/3 cup oil
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- 3/4 cup milk
For dipping:
- 6 tablespoons butter, melted
- 3/4 cup cinnamon-sugar mixture
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a mini-muffin tin with cooking spray
In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine dry ingredients (except for dipping ingredients)
Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients, and add the egg, milk, oil, and vanilla. Stir well to create a batter.
Distribute the batter among the muffin tin holes. Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until tops are golden brown.
Remove from oven, then allow to cool for five minutes to make them easier to handle.
Dip the tops of the muffins in the butter and then into the cinnamon sugar. Enjoy!
