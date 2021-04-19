Arrest made in connection with 3 fires in Marshall Saturday

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters extinguished three fires in the city on Saturday.
A house fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. It was in the 600 block of East End Blvd. North. After that, there were two commercial trash dumpster fires in the 1500 block of East Grand Avenue, city officials say.
All three fires were extinguished by the fire department, and no one was injured in any of the incidents.
All three fires are still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. Two individuals were detained for questioning by the Marshall Fire Department Fire Marshal and Marshall Police Department. One arrest was made and the individual was transported to the Harrison County Jail Annex.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.