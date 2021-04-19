Amber Alert issued for missing Bullard teens in north Texas

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a statewide Amber Alert for two missing Dallas-area teenagers.
According to WFAA, the teens are from Bullard.
Early Monday, law enforcement issued the bulletin for Devany Betancourt and Marina Nelson, who were last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday at 1724 South Highway 175 in Seagoville, a suburb of Dallas.
Betancourt, 16, is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5′2″ and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull, and 2 gold rings.
Nelson, 17, is described as a White female with brown hair and green eyes. She’s 5′9″ and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt, and shorts.
Details of their reported abduction were not immediately released.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Seagoville Police Department at (972) 287-2999.
