Hemphill woman dies in head-on collision on US 96 in Brookeland involving 18-wheeler

BROOKELAND, Texas (KTRE) - A Hemphill woman died in a two-vehicle wreck involving an SUV and an 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper County Sunday morning.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigate the head-on collision at about 8 a.m. Sunday. The crash occurred near Pentecostal Street in Brookeland.
The preliminary crash report shows that Colby Danielle Gates, 33, was driving a 2011 Honda SUV north on US 96. At the same time, an 18-wheeler was heading south on the same road.
“For an unknown reason, the driver of the Honda crossed the center dividing line and collided head-on with the commercial motor vehicle,” the press release stated.
Justice of the Peace Brett Holloway pronounced Gates dead at the scene, the press release stated.
According to the press release, Dianna Fuller, 32, of Silsbee, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Conroe hospital via a medical helicopter. The SUV passenger’s condition is unknown at this time.
The 18-wheeler driver, Tommy Singleton, 52, of Hemphill, was not injured in the wreck.
For a while after the crash, all northbound and southbound lanes of US 96 were closed in Brookeland. However, Sgt. Stephanie Davis with DPS later added that both the north and southbound lanes have been re-opened.
“All information is preliminary as troopers continue to investigate the factors that contributed to this fatal collision,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.