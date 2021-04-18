East Texas renaissance festival open for business

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A successful opening weekend for an East Texas renaissance festival.
‘Avalon fair in Kilgore off of FM 1252, had good crowds on its opening weekend. The festival features music, acrobats, and of course the crowd favorite, a jousting tournament.
Many visitors get into the spirit of the festival by coming ‘in costume’. The pandemic forced the Faire to cancel last season. Organizers say this weekend’s good response no surprise to them.
“I think people like renaissance medieval-type fairs of this sort in particular because it allows them for them to come out for a day and become somebody they have always dreamed of being and so it’s a way of taking a vacation and not going far from home.” Arthur of Camelot, Royal Host.
Avalon Faire will be open on weekends until May 16th, with a different theme for each weekend.