East Texas boxers train for returning Golden Gloves

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - 2020 and the pandemic wiped out most sports tournaments, but a very important one is back in East Texas, the ‘Golden Gloves’.
Amateur boxers train all year for a shot at a gold gloves title.
Luther McAfee runs ‘Mac-attack’ boxing in Longview, and is getting his last training sessions in with students before a big step up.
“Boxing, it’s all about preparation, it’s all about training. It’s very important. Because at the end of the day you want to be ready for the competition,” Luther says.
Unlike other sports, boxers need head to head competition to gage their skills and read an opponents style.
There’s no substitute for it. And the pandemic took it all away.
“Covid hit us pretty hard, we lost a lot of people from it, and I’m sure other gyms did as well. We took the opportunity since there wasn’t going to be any competition, to jump ahead of the competition and prepare,” McAfee says.
Mac has 7 fighters ranging in ages from 10-to-25, who will fight in the tournament.
The Golden Gloves is a chance at something bigger.
“Not only fighting for golden gloves, but fighting to go to the state tournament which is in Fort Worth. State leads you to nationals. Nationals lead to Olympic trials,” he says.
But for McAfee, winning is only one part of the big picture.
“It wouldn’t even be my kids winning today or in the tournament, but taking what I’ve given them and winning in life,” he says.
‘Weigh-ins’ for the Longview Golden Gloves will be May first at McAfee’s gym in Longview.
The tournament will be held May-6th and 7th at Maude Cobb.
