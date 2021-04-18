Authorities identify former University of Houston linebacker as suspect in Mart double slaying

MART, Texas (KWTX) - Police have identified the suspects and multiple victims of an overnight shooting.
According to authorities the shooting happened at 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the 1100 block of Texas Avenue, across from the Western Hotel in Mart.
Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Zamar Kirven.
According to Sheriff Parnell McNamara, Kirven was a star linebacker for the University of Houston.
The University of Houston website states he played in some games in 2018 and 2019.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Kirven, a junior from Mart, is no longer with the UH football program due to a violation of team rules.
The suspect is booked at the McLennan County Jail on a capital murder charge for killing two people in the home.
The victims are 22-year-old Sabion Kubitza and 20-year-old Jacob Ybarra.
According to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, they were killed in the same house and may have been asleep at the time they were killed.
Police say the suspect knew the victims because all grew up together playing high school football.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed the shooting early Sunday morning.
The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time.
