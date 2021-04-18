Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press | April 18, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT - Updated April 18 at 4:48 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 41-year-old man is wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, and police officials searching the surrounding area are warning residents that the suspect might take a hostage.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said Sunday that the suspect, Stephen Broderick, is considered armed and dangerous.

He asked area residents to shelter in place and to call their neighbors to check on them.

Chacon says Broderick is suspected in the killing of two Hispanic women and one Black man.

Police describe Broderick as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and Black. He was wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

