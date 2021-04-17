UT Tyler, Tyler Junior College students give back to community with Big Event

During this event, students volunteered their time and services to local non-profit and other city organizations by helping them renovate certain areas. Some students picked up trash around downtown and at the creek in City Park. Other students painted traffic meters, flowerpots, and handrails, changed light bulbs, and cleaned windows for several buildings. According to UT Tyler Assistant Director for Student Engagement Camry Tharp, this was an activity that students were looking forward to because of the unusual year they have had.