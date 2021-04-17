Spring Hiway 80 garage sale going on this weekend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s April, which means the spring edition of the historic Hiway 80 garage sale is underway, stretching from Mississippi to the Metroplex.
Vendors in Upshur and Gregg counties were worried that the cold temperatures and cloudy skies would keep shoppers away, but they were wrong.
A chilly day with dark gloomy skies didn’t keep hordes of shoppers from stopping along Highway 80 in Longview and Gladewater.
“Surprisingly busy. We’ve had a lot of people coming in and out all day; everybody’s got great stuff. We’ve sold probably 60 to 70 percent of our stuff already,” said Longview vendor Eurie Hardage.
Sales were as brisk as the wind with dozens of roadside locations, many not even putting prices on their items.
“We decided to just haggle with the people, and the more people buy, They buy boxes of stuff and we make a deal on that box,” Hardage said.
For one Gladewater vendor, it’s not about business, commerce, or making a dollar. It’s about love and adding to his family.
Colin and Whitney Pierce are trying to adopt a child. But adoption can be very expensive, which brought him to the Hiway 80 garage sale.
“It’s a pretty penny to do that. But we are like, ‘Why should money hold us back from getting a child?’ A lot of families collectively collected stuff and gave it to us and said, ‘Hey add this to you’re fundraiser,’” Colin said.
Their goal is to raise enough to give a home and love to a child.
“My wife, she said she wanted to adopt. It was in her heart,” Colin said.
Many vendors said that they sold so much of their inventory today that they may not stay for the final day of the sale tomorrow.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.