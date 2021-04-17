Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny skies for our Sunday with highs near 70°. Like today/Saturday, it’ll be breezy with winds anywhere from 10 to 15mph. Temperatures will continue to rise in the 70s over the next week, but a cold front is expected to cool us back down into the low 70s for Wednesday. Cold mornings will stick around for now, with many mornings starting off in the 40s this week. We’ll remain rain-free for much of the week too, with rain not back in the forecast until Friday. As far as rainfall totals go this month, in Tyler we’ve had 2.23″, 2.95″ in Lufkin, and 3.42″ in Longview. This rain will help with everything trying to bloom this spring. Hopefully, we’ll also see some improvement on the Drought Monitor when it updates next week.