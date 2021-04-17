Chandler man indicted in connection with fatal head-on collision on FM 315

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County grand jury has indicted a 20-year Chandler man in connection with a fatal head-on collision on FM 315 that claimed the lives of a man, a woman, and an unborn baby on Oct. 25, 2020.
Brandon Taylor Collins is still being held in the Henderson County jail on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $300,000.
The Henderson County grand jury indicted Collins on the charges earlier this month. Henderson County District Attorney Jenny H. Palmer posted the indictment list on her Facebook page.
According to a DPS report, Leanna Hester, 23, died at the scene, which was on FM 315, about one-tenth of a mile south of Coffee City. Blake Stanford was Hester’s passenger and his mother, Stephanie Seal-Pickett, said her son died on Sunday night in a Tyler hospital. Seal-Pickett also said Stanford and Hester were in a relationship and Hester was eight months pregnant with their son.
According to the preliminary report, Brandon Collins, 20, was driving a 2015 Chevy pickup south on FM 315 and crossed into the northbound lane, and struck the family’s 2000 Dodge Neon head-on.
Stanford, 24, of Chandler, was treated at a Tyler hospital with serious injuries before he died.
Collins was treated for injuries at an Athens hospital and then arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.
