Chandler man indicted in connection with fatal head-on collision on FM 315

According to a DPS report, Leanna Hester, 23, died at the scene, which was on FM 315, about one-tenth of a mile south of Coffee City. Blake Stanford was Hester’s passenger and his mother, Stephanie Seal-Pickett, said her son died on Sunday night in a Tyler hospital. Seal-Pickett also said Stanford and Hester were in a relationship and Hester was eight months pregnant with their son.