Athens man who was allegedly found with ‘large amount of meth’ during HCSO search indicted

HENERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A grand jury indicted a 35-year-old Athens man who was allegedly found to have a “large amount of meth” when Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched his house in August of 2020.
Demarcus Kinta Kiser is still being held in the Henderson County Jail on charges of AOS/evading arrest with a vehicle, AOS/evading arrest, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams, and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair investigation. His total bond amount was set at $40,000.
The grand jury indicted Kiser for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence when it met earlier this month.
“He is the type of suspect this office’s continuing campaign against narcotics is designed to catch,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in a post on the HCSO Facebook page.
According to the Facebook post, two HCSO narcotics investigators led a group of three investigators, and five deputies as they executed a search warrant on Kiser’s home in the 300 block of Broadmoor Street at about 11 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2020.
Judge Scott McKee of the 392nd Judicial District Court signed the search warrant.
During the search of Kiser’s home, the team found a big baggie containing a “large amount” of methamphetamines, the Facebook post stated. More meth was found in the toilet bowl because Kiser allegedly tried to flush some of the drugs to get rid of the evidence.
Kiser was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
