19-year-old Mt. Pleasant native getting noticed on rodeo circuit

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview PRCA Rodeo is back in time for its thirtieth anniversary after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. KLTV talks with an up and comer from East Texas who is making quite a name for himself in the rodeo circuit.
Kincade Henry, 19, is from Mount Pleasant and has been getting on that horse since he was a kid, but COVID-19 kept him off of it, at least professionally.
“It was different. I bought my card last year and I went to one pro rodeo, and then COVID hit so we had a big break and I rodeoed last year. This year it’s kind of opening back up,” Henry said.
And at Thursday’s slack, which features excess competitors, it showed. About a hundred barrel racers flocked into town so most of them were in slack. But Henry competes in Tie Down Roping which also has too many competitors for the evening rodeo.
“There’s forty entries in this deal, so twenty of us went this morning, and the last twenty will go Friday night and Saturday night,” Henry said.
And as far as falling off that horse, Kincade’s had:
“Plenty of them. That’s how you gotta learn,” Henry said.
He says his parents don’t really have a ranch but:
“We have some land and a barn and arena and I rope there at the house. My mom and dad, they rodeoed so I was kind of brought up into it,” Henry said.
He wasn’t competing much last year, but he stayed in practice for 2021.
“This spring’s been good. I placed third at San Antone and split second and third at the RAM Circuit Finals so I’m sitting pretty good right now, I just need to keep winning,” Henry said.
Henry explains each roper gets one run, and slack or evening rodeo all scores count, so he has one shot of winning in Longview. And after that run, well:
“I’m done in Longview, Texas this year,” Henry said.
His time was 9.8. At the end of slack he was in second place.
Kincade Henry’s goal is a simple one. He says he wants to make the National Finals Rodeo and become a world champion. That’s taking the bull by the horns.
Henry says Saturday he’s competing in the San Angelo Pro Rodeo, and Monday he’ll be in California for another rodeo. And his fastest time ever? Seven point one seconds.
