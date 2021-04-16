Wood County home a total loss after Friday morning fire

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three different East Texas fire departments rushed to the scene of a two story log cabin home that turned into a raging fire.
Wood County fire crews were called to the dead end of County Road 3803, west of Holly Lake Ranch after 8 this morning for the fire.
“We got a call to assist Hawkins on a structure fire. When we got here it was partially engulfed, then it got into the crawl space and into the attic and took off from there,” said Holly Lake volunteer Fire Department Chief Bill Bollinger.
Bollinger says the homeowner heard a popping sound and found her laundry room on fire.
Calling 911, she was able to escape the home without injury.
Within seconds of the fire crews arrival, the home was fully engulfed. Another problem: There are no hydrants in the area.
“We had to bring in our own water. We’ve used about 30-thousand gallons on this house,” the chief says.
Four tanker trucks shuttled water to the fire. Crews braced themselves for a long battle.
“It was roaring. Took the roof out, and that collapsed everything on top of the house. Been out here for about three and a half hours,” Bollinger said.
Crews were hoping the rain would start coming down harder to help with the effort.
“It did not. It’s just enough of a drizzle to make it miserable. For us not a whole lot of help in fighting the fire,” the chief said.
Despite their efforts, the home and everything in it was a total loss.
There were no injuries.
Volunteer fire departments from Holly Lake Ranch, Hainesville, and Hawkins all pitched in to eventually put out the fire.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.