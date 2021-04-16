Tyler City Council member helps organize COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ‘underserved communities’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to vaccinate the African-American and underserved communities of the city, Tyler City Councilmember Shirley McKellar and the North Tenneha Church of Christ organized a vaccination clinic.
The clinic is open today, Friday, and tomorrow, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are joined by the Northeast Texas Task Force and NET Health in making this possible.
The clinic offers the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine with a follow-up on May 7th, with all eligible demographics welcome. However, 16- and 17-year-olds must have guardians’ or parents’ signatures to take part.
“We wanted to make sure that the black and brown people were not suffering from the disparities that we have seen in the past here in our nation,” McKellar said. “So, we are carrying healthcare to the community, carrying the vaccines to the community, rather than the community having to go to where the vaccines are. >
The North Tenneha Church of Christ is located at 1701 Tenneha Ave. in Tyler. A drive-thru clinic is also offered for those who wish to stay in their cars.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.