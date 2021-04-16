Texas State Open back at Cascades with new title sponsor

“Higginbotham is an iconic Texas brand with its roots running deep in the state, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Higginbotham to enhance the Texas State Open and continue the tournament’s positive momentum. Like Higginbotham, the Northern Texas PGA, who conducts the Texas State Open is unassailably Texan, with long histories that carry the Lone Star spirit in their DNA.” “It is also fitting that this year will mark the 10th year that The Cascades Club will host the championship, which is a record for any facility in the storied history of the championship. The membership at the club, as well as the entire community of Tyler, embrace the Texas State Open. Our team is very excited to continue to work with the exceptional team at The Cascades Club lead by PGA General Manager Matthew Cohen,” said Harrison. “The Cascades Club membership and staff are exceedingly proud and honored to once again be selected as the host venue for the 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open. Hosting the best state open in the country for a record-setting 10th time, and doing it again alongside the incredible Northern Texas PGA team is special. The outpouring of East Texas hospitality and support the Tyler and Cascades community provides for this event, the players, their caddies, and families I believe is a big reason we have been fortunate enough to host on so many occasions. We look forward to providing another great test of championship golf and a great tournament experience for all the competitors and spectators again this summer,” stated Matthew Cohen, PGA General Manager at The Cascades Club. The Texas State Open has crowned many past and future stars over its 50-year history. Three-time Texas State Open Champions include Ben Crenshaw (‘75, ’79, and ’80), Jeff Maggert (’88, ’90 and ’94), and Kelly Grunewald (’02, ’05, and ’06). Lee Trevino leads the list of those with two Texas State Open victories. 2020 champion Mitchell Meissner of San Antonio, Texas, has his sights set on defending his title this year. The Higginbotham Texas State Open is open to all professionals, competitive amateurs, and junior golfers with advanced tournament experience. Qualifying for the championship will be conducted from June 7 – July 15. Registration is now available at www.ntpga.com. The entry deadline is June 3. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Northern Texas PGA Foundation’s scholarship program with the creation of the Higginbotham Texas State Open scholarship. The scholarship will be designated for an NTPGA Junior Tour Member from the Tyler area who will be attending college this fall. This year alone, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation will be awarding more than $450,000 in scholarships to approximately 50 high school seniors from North Texas.