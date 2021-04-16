Sen. Hughes bill to publish voting history record passes committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas Senate committee has unanimously passed an East Texas legislator’s bill which would require the secretary of state to publish voting history records.
SB 1925, authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) was approved in a 6-0 vote in the Senate Committee on State Affairs.
According to documents filed by Hughes, the record would indicate the voter and the process by which the voter voted: election day, early voting by appearance or voted early by mail. The record would not indicate the contents of a ballot.
The record would appear on the secretary of state website.
The committee opted to have the bill placed on the Senate’s local and uncontested calendar.
