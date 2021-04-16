Rep. Schaefer bill allowing no-permit gun carry gets final OK in House

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas House has passed an East Texas legislator’s bill allowing for guns to be carried without a permit in certain situations in a final vote Friday morning.
The Texas House passed HB 1927 with an 87-58 vote. The final vote came after about seven hours of testimony on Thursday.
“The Second Amendment enshrined the right to bear arms in the U.S. Constitution. There are concerns that state law infringes on the free exercise of that right, namely by requiring a license, which takes time and money to obtain, to legally be able to carry a handgun,” Schaefer (R-Tyler) said via a bill analysis provided by his office. “C.S.H.B. 1927 seeks to reduce barriers to the free exercise of Texans’ constitutional right to bear arms and defend their lives and property by making it legal for individuals who are 21 years of age or older and who can legally possess a firearm to carry a handgun without first obtaining a license.”
However, there would still be a few public spaces where Texans would still require a permit or license to carry a gun.
The bill will now be sent to the Texas Senate for consideration. It also requires the governor’s signature before it can become law.
