East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Some drizzle/mist over portions of East Texas tonight, even a few showers over the Eastern sections of Deep East Texas. These should end shortly. A few light showers are possible over the southernmost sections of East Texas into the morning hours, ending by noon. Most areas should be dry. Cloudy skies for a good part of the day on Saturday before becoming mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy during the late afternoon/evening hours. Plentiful sunshine on Sunday with a chilly start and a mild afternoon. Partly Cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday as a weak front moves through early on Tuesday morning. Sunny and Wednesday with a very chilly morning and a mild afternoon expected. Partly Cloudy on Thursday with a chance for a few showers very late in the day, then mostly cloudy on Friday of next week with a good chance for scattered showers and a few thundershowers.