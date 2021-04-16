New Diana ISD students holding plant sale Saturday

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - New Diana ISD students will be holding a plant sale this Saturday.
The annual plant sale has been held for several years.
Callie Faul, an Ag teacher and FFA advisor with New Diana ISD says some of the things that will be sold include blooming container plants as well as plants from hanging baskets.
Another thing New Diana students have been doing is growing vegetables in their greenhouses and transferring those to the school cafeteria.
“Fresh is always best, for it to come from the kids is exceptional,” said Child Nutrition Director Toni Druschke.
“Kids can get involved or raise garden. They don’t have to be on a thousand acre farm to grow their food. They can do that in their own backyard,” Faul said.
The plant sale will be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the district baseball fields. The proceeds raised go to the New Diana Ag Department and Future Farmers of America.
